Senator Roghani elected as Parliamentary Committee Chairperson

Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, on Tuesday, was elected as the chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson.

When the proceeding of the election started, member of National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb, proposed the name of Senator Roghani.

This was seconded by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali. The senator was the only candidate running for the position. Thus, National Assembly Secretariat’s Special Secretary announced that he had been unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of the NCSW Chairperson. Consequently, he congratulated the newly-elected chairperson on the behalf of the Honourary Speaker and the National Assembly Secretariat’s worthy secretary.

He also assured the committee for the provision of full secretarial support for its effective and efficient functioning.

All the members congratulated the senator and expressed their full confidence and cooperation to him.

The chairperson also reciprocated them for giving their confidence and support. MNAs Shaheen Naz Saifullah; Nuzhat Pathan; Farukh Khan; Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha; Tahira Aurangzeb; Dr Nafisa Shah; Shahida Akhtar Ali; Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani; Senator Sana Jamali and Senator Nuzhat Sadiq attended the meeting with the National Assembly Secretarial staff.