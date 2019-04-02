Shehryar Munawar or Fahad Mustafa? Bold Men Awards nominations announced

Following its huge success in 2017-2018, Hilal Care is once again holding the Bold Men Awards 2019 (BMAs).

Ayesha Omar will host this year’s BMAs

The awards have made a return to recognise the hard-work of many charismatic, skilled and talented individuals in their respective fields.

Hilal Care established the BMAs as a platform to celebrate individuals who make Pakistan proud with their brilliant work; people whose work shows dedication and growth. Starting in the month of March, the awards will be conducted on a national scale through Bold’s Facebook page. The audience will have the chance to vote for their favorite nominees and the winners will be chosen via viewers’ choice.

This time around with a sizzling twist to the awards, the viewers have been pleasantly surprised by the introduction of the very dynamic Ayesha Omar, who is the host for the BMAs.

Nominees

Bold Designer

Amir Adnan

Omer Republic

HSY

Humayun Alamgir

Bold Film Actor

Adeel Chaudry

Ali Zafar

Shehryar Munawar

Fahad Mustafa

Most Stylish Sports Personality

Amir Khan

Wasim Akram

Muhammad Amir

Shoaib Malik

Bold Model

Nabeel Zuberi

Omer Shahzad

Emmad Irfani

Shahzad Noor

Bold Cricketer

Babar Azam

Yasir Shah

Shadab Khan

Fahim Ashraf

Bold Host

HSY

Faysal Qureshi

Yasir Hussain

Ramiz Raja

Bold Internet Sensation

Asim Azhar

Imran Ashraf

Syed Shafaat Ali

Noor Hassan

Bold Fitness Trainer

Rizwan Noor

AQ fitness

Bilal Munir

Muhammad Wasif

Bold Singer

Asim Azhar

Shuja Haider

Sahir Ali Bagga

Ali Sethi

Bold Most Comical

The Great Muhammad Ali

Karachi Vines

Bekaar films

Arsalan Naseer

Bold TV Actor

Danish Taimur

Junaid Khan

Imran Abbas

Imran Ashraf