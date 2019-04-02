Shehryar Munawar or Fahad Mustafa? Bold Men Awards nominations announced

Following its huge success in 2017-2018, Hilal Care is once again holding the Bold Men Awards 2019 (BMAs). Ayesha Omar will host this year’s BMAs The awards have made a return to recognise the hard-work of many charismatic, skilled and talented individuals in their respective fields. Hilal Care established the BMAs as a platform to celebrate individuals who make Pakistan proud with their brilliant work; people whose work shows dedication and growth. Starting in the month of March, the awards will be conducted on a national scale through Bold’s Facebook page. The audience will have the chance to vote for their favorite nominees and the winners will be chosen via viewers’ choice. This time around with a sizzling twist to the awards, the viewers have been pleasantly surprised by the introduction of the very dynamic Ayesha Omar, who is the host for the BMAs. Nominees Bold Designer Amir Adnan Omer Republic HSY Humayun Alamgir Bold Film Actor Adeel Chaudry Ali Zafar Shehryar Munawar Fahad Mustafa Most Stylish Sports Personality Amir Khan Wasim Akram Muhammad Amir Shoaib Malik Bold Model Nabeel Zuberi Omer Shahzad Emmad Irfani Shahzad Noor Bold Cricketer Babar Azam Yasir Shah Shadab Khan Fahim Ashraf Bold Host HSY Faysal Qureshi Yasir Hussain Ramiz Raja Bold Internet Sensation Asim Azhar Imran Ashraf Syed Shafaat Ali Noor Hassan Bold Fitness Trainer Rizwan Noor AQ fitness Bilal Munir Muhammad Wasif Bold Singer Asim Azhar Shuja Haider Sahir Ali Bagga Ali Sethi Bold Most Comical The Great Muhammad Ali Karachi Vines Bekaar films Arsalan Naseer Bold TV Actor Danish Taimur Junaid Khan Imran Abbas Imran Ashraf