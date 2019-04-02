Sanam Saeed supports the domestic abuse victim

Many known men and women came out in support of the domestic abuse victim Asam Aziz and one of them was Sanam Saeed who said that an old dance video doesn’t justify the brutal tortured her husband inflicted on her.

Sanam Saeed’s tweet went viral in which she defended the victim of abuse and also questioned that when people will really understand the meaning of consent.

She tweeted, “It’s like saying if a prostitute was raped it’s her fault anyway. When will some of you really understand the meaning of #consent?”

It’s like saying if a prostitute was raped its her fault anyway. When will some of you really understand the meaning of #consent??? An old leaked video of #asmaaziz dancing, does not justify her being tortured for refusing to dance when she doesn’t feel like it. Have mercy! — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 2, 2019

The famous actor further asked the public to have mercy on her torturing her is not justified in any way.

Other famous people including politicians have also shed some light on the issue on their social media accounts. Some people are sympathizing with the victim and condemning this brutal act, others are making the viral dance video an issue and character assassinated her and justified the violence inflicted on her.

Asma Aziz, a resident of Lahore, had made headlines last week after she alleged that her husband had brutally tortured her with a pipe for refusing to dance in front of his friends who had also later shaved her head.