Cabinet imposes a ban on screening of IPL matches in Pakistan

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told that the screening of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Pakistan was banned by the federal government on Tuesday.

After attending the cabinet meeting, the minister addressed a news conference and told that the government believes that political conflicts should have any impact on sports or shared culture.

The minister further said, “However, we saw the attitude that [India] maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists, and cricketers.” He also pointed out that the Indian team wore military caps during a match against Australia and this was “the limit” for Pakistan

Moreover, Chaudhry said that India has been propagating against us as they made an Indian broadcaster pull out from the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the middle of the tournament to take revenge by harming the league.

“India made an organized effort to harm cricket in Pakistan, it doesn’t make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here and after all this was the reason behind purposing a ban on IPL telecast,” said Chaudhry.

After the cabinet’s endorsement of the ban, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are now shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said.