FIR against (ASP) Attaur Rehman filed on Tuesday following Arman Loni’s death.

Abdul Qayyum had registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Loralai police station. The FIR was listed under the Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered on Tuesday against Loralai’s superintendent of police (ASP) Attaur Rehman.

The FIR was confirmed by a police officer that did not wish to be named, and stated that “the law will take its course.”

Professor Arman Loni had allegedly died during a crackdown by the police in a sit-in on 2 February in Loralai. He was a Professor of Pashto literature and one of the leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The police has stated in their defence that they had received a tip-off that there was a wanted man in the area they had invaded. They claimed that Prof Loni was also there and his demise was due to the resistance of the participants in the site which led to a brawl.

However, the participants and the deceased’s family claimed another side to the story. They had alleged that the police had tortured Loni, due to which he had died.