Ekta and Rohit Shetty bag the top honours at HT Most Stylish Awards 2019

The HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 were held on Friday at St Regis. The awards were given to the industry’s best dressed celebrities. It was a starry night as the who’s who from Bollywood and television industry graced the awards event. Among Bollywood celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others graced the event, while from the television industry, Kapil Sharma, Nia Sharma, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan and others walked the black carpet.

Nia Sharma who was crowned HT Most Stylish Female TV Personality Tweeted, “It would have meant nothing if I weren’t trolled, slut-shamed or mocked at for dressing up the way I do which is why taking this award last night brought so much joy and ecstasy. A big thank you @hindustantimes #htmoststylish2019 for acknowledging. @cashmakeupartistry Thank you @shaahidamir (My partner) @ajaypatilphotography”

Apart from Shetty, Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mr & Mrs Shahrukh Khan and others from Bollywood, bagged awards at HT Most Stylish Awards ’19

Karan Tacker who was declared HT Most Stylish Male TV Personality shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, “Brought her home last night and took her to bed. #HtStyleawards #MostStylish @hindustantimes @htlifeandstyle @htmoststylish19”

Ekta Kapoor was titled HT Most Stylish Female Filmmaker. She Tweeted, “Yay! Won the Most Stylish Female Filmmaker at the #htstyleawards ! Thank you @kalra.sonal and @hindustantimes and thank you all those people who didn’t like my style in dressing, criticised my clothes and friends who think I don’t know how to even spell fashion (especially @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta ). Take this.”

Rohit Shetty won HT Most Stylish Male Filmmaker. Rohit Shetty, who hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ wrote, “Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Filmmaker Award 2019. Thank you @navin.p.shetty for going through all the torture for making me look so stylish!”

WINNERS

HT Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna

HT Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan

HT Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen

HT Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala

HT Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu

HT Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan Tacker

HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu

HT Most Stylish Female TV Personality – Nia Sharma

Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana

HT Most Stylish Couple – Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

HT Hottest Stylist – Vijay Devarakonda

HT Most Stylish Music Star – Tanishk Bagchi

HT Most Stylish Female Filmmaker – Ekta Kapoor

HT Style Game-Changer – Sonakshi Sinha

HT Most Stylish Male Director – Rohit Shetty

Jeep Badge of Honour – Vicky Kaushal

HT Style Hall of Fame – Waheeda Rahman

HT Most Stylish Author – Twinkle Khanna

HT Most Stylish Youth Icon – Kartik Aaryan

India’s Most Stylish Female Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor-Khan

HT Hottest Female Trendsetter – Katrina Kaif

HT Hottest Male Trendsetter – Akshay Kumar

HT India’s Most Stylish Female Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma

HT India’s Most Stylish Male Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh