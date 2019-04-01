Shahrukh Khan takes hours to get ready: Gauri

Celebrity interior designer and producer Gauri Khan says her husband and superstar Shahrukh Khan takes hours to dress up whenever they are stepping out for a party.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan won the most stylish couple award at an event. Gauri treated fans to a “little secret” about the ‘Chennai Express’ star on her social media account.

On who takes longer to get dressed for an event, she said, “For someone who is claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret. Whenever we’re going out or stepping out for a party, I’m usually out in 20 minutes, ready and perfectly on time and he takes may be two or three hours.”

‘For someone who is claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret. Whenever we’re going out or stepping out for a party, I’m usually out in 20 minutes, ready and perfectly on time and he takes maybe two or three hours’

She added, “So, tonight I made a special effort and I took two-three hours and I think he took six.”

Before Gauri could go on, SRK quickly took the microphone and said, “And I think you are looking very stunning!”

Shahrukh married Gauri in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children – Abram, Suhana and Aryan.