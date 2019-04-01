‘Teefa in Trouble’ crosses Rs 50 crore run at the box office

Rock star Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer ‘Teefa in Trouble’, who made a record opening, has not slowed down since its release in July last year.

The film directed by Ahsan Rahim has joined the Rs 500 million club in just seven months. Ali Zafar on Monday shared the news with his fans on social media that the film has completed its Rs 50 crores run, terming ‘Teefa in Trouble’ one of the most beautifully manifested endeavours of his life.

“Ahsan Rahim, you are a magician. Take a bow team as we set another record,” Tweeted the singer and actor, adding that “My sincere gratitude to the entire cast and crew and all the fans who were the real reason behind this magnanimous success.”

The blockbuster film has done about Rs 36 crores business until now in Pakistan and around Rs 14 crores internationally and figures are still increasing. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ had the highest opening day of any Pakistani film of all times, that of approximately Rs 2.5 crores and that too on a non-holiday weekend with a total business of Rs 50 crores so far and still running.

Things seem to have been going remarkably well for superstar Zafar. After having won the award for Music Icon of the Generation, Zafar had more good news to share with his fans.

This is a magnanimous achievement given the grave circumstances of the film industry. We hope he makes more films to keep the industry going.

Zafar also seems to be on a spree of live concerts where he performed to an audience of 17,000 in Quetta and was awarded for his contribution by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Inter-Services Public Relations Director Asim Salim Bajwa followed by a concert in Multan that pulled a massive crowd.

According to the grape vine, the singer is shooting another feature film for next year along with a music album.