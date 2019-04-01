I participate in gatherings in accordance with PM’s will: Jahangir Khan Tareen

It is not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf if there is no internal drama. This time Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi commented on PTI’s leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen regarding his presence in official meetings. Qureshi said that Tareen’s involvement in the meetings gives the opposition something to talk about.

Qureshi was critical of the leader’s attendance in government and PTI meetings when he was asked a question during a press conference. He said, “I will ask Tareen to think, whenever you sit in the official meetings Marriyum Aurangzeb gets a chance to hold press conferences.”

The foreign minister asserted, “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz raises questions that whether this is contempt of court. When 62 (1)(f) is imposed on Nawaz Sharif we say he cannot hold any government or party position. If 62 (1)(f) is imposed on us, should it have a separate yardstick? The Tehreek-e-Insaf worker is mentally unable to accept this and you [Tareen] are giving an opportunity to opponents of Tehreek-e-Insaf to exploit this.”

Qureshi said that Tareen was disrespectful to the present Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. Khosa was at that time heading the bench that disqualified Tareen. The foreign minister also said that Tareen had the right to an appeal which was not accepted by the court.

Qureshi further said that Tareen can give advice while staying in the background and not involve in the official meetings. “When you [Tareen] come and preside over meetings, objections are raised. The same officers and ministers come out and talk.”

Minister kept on stressing on Tareen’s visible involvement in the parties and requested him to refrain from these exercises because they can lead to fingers being raised on them.

Tareen abruptly answered Qureshi and this shows that no one can stop him.

Jahangir Tareen responded to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks regarding his presence in the official meetings. Tareen said, “No one can stop me from serving Pakistan.”

“Serving Pakistan is my right. No one including Shah Mehmood Qureshi can take that right away from me.” He further clarified that he attends these meetings as per the wishes of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that he is only answerable to him in political matters and not anyone else.

There’s only one man in my life whom I consider my leader & to whom I’m answerable. His name is Imran Khan. I’ve stood by his side through thick and thin and will continue to do so till my last breath, IA. What others may say for their own strange reasons does not concern me . — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) April 1, 2019

Tareen tweeted regarding the entire issue stating that he is there to support his leader who is Imran Khan and he had stood by his side through thick and thin and he would continue to do so.

Many members of the cabinet commented on Qureshi’s criticism on Tareen. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda defended Tareen on Twitter. Vawda said that Tareen attended the official meetings on the perseverance of the cabinet members.

JKT sits in official meetings on the insistence of cabinet members including myself.He has selflessly done a lot for the party,we respect him as a senior colleague &learn from his expertise.Nobody in the party can DICTATE us,PM is our leader & we take instructions from him only. — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) April 1, 2019

Chaudhry Fawad Hussian also supported Tareen via his tweets. He said that Tareen one of the biggest reasons that PTI is in power. “The cabinet should respect the wishes of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He further said that Tareen is present in the official meetings because Prime Minister wants him to be there and he is still in the hearts of PTI workers.

آج تحریک انصاف اگر حکومت میں ہے تو اس میں ایک بڑا کردار جہانگیر ترین کا ہے، کابینہ اجلاس میں انکی شرکت وزیر اعظم کی خواہش پر ہوتی ہے،اکابرین کو وزیر اعظم کی خواہش کا احترام کرنا چاہئے۔ ان کے خلاف عدالتی فیصلہ بدقسمتی تھی وہ انتخابات سے باہر ہوئے ہیں PTI ورکرز کے دلوں سے نہیں https://t.co/sDRzQkQHPh — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2019

Qureshi and Tareen have had their issues in the past too. Qureshi had taunted Tareen for being out of competition during the elections and on the other hand, he called Tareen his brother and clarified that they don’t have any issues among them. It was rumored that Qureshi had brought up Tareen’s disqualification in a meeting held in March but this rumor was denied by Qureshi.