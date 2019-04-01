Eye wear trend from the runway!

Spring/Summer Fashion 2019 confirms the return of many fashion accessories and styles from the 90’s-with a ton of retro hairstyles, shoes and clothes back in style once again. Very trendy Sunglasses are also making a comeback, but this time you can’t be too sure of a particular design. Designers have now made it impossible to choose one particular style of glasses- from futuristic, large frames by Loewe, Miu Miu, Gucci, Marques’ Almeida, Tom Ford and even gigantic frames by Rick Owens- Bejeweled frames are also added to the Sunglasses trend hysteria. Fendi introduced a very fashionable line- polka doted, oval frames with flat tops and colored glass, while Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace and Each x Other played with classic red frames and glass for their Spring/Summer shows. Triangular frames were a common design for most shows. The Avant garde designs by Dolce and Gabbana are forever favorites.