Petrol, diesel prices go up by Rs 6 per litre

The federal government on Sunday increased the petroleum prices by up to Rs 6 per litre for the month of April in line with fluctuation in the global oil prices.

In a summary moved to the Petroleum Division on March 29, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed that the price of high speed diesel be increased by Rs 11. 17 per litre (10 per cent) and petrol by Rs 11.98 per litre (12.8 per cent) for the month of April. The regulator had also requested that the prices of kerosene oil be raised by Rs 6.65 per litre (7.7 per cent) and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 6.49 per litre (8.4 per cent) for the next month.

The government, however, increased the price of petrol by Rs 6 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs 6 per litre, Kerosene oil Rs 3 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 3 per litre.

The price of diesel has now inflated from Rs 111.43 to Rs 117. 43 per litre, petrol from Rs 92. 89 to 98.89 per litre, LDO from Rs 77. 54 to Rs 80.54 per litre and kerosene from Rs 86. 31 to Rs 89.31 per litre.

The government announced the final decision on OGRA’S recommendation following approval of the prime minister.

High speed diesel is widely used in agriculture and transport sectors and therefore increase in its price will have direct impact on the life of the common man. The petrol is used in vehicles while the kerosene oil used in remote areas for cooking where LPG is not available. LDO is used by industries.