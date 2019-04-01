Ulema demand govt to legally endorse ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft’

A joint sitting of the representatives of different religions and religious sects demanded of the government to ensure implementation on National Action Plan by initiating consultative process for formal legislation of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft’.

The Joint sitting of the representatives of different religions and religious sects held here on Sunday from the platform of Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. The joint Declaration of the meeting condemned terrorist activities being carried out on account of Islamphobia. The joint Declaration also pointed out that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and stability and teachings of Islam and Quran-O-Sunnah have categorically defined rights for non-Muslim communities residing in Muslim country. Islam doesn’t allow forceful conversion of non-Muslims and prevailing issues relating Hindu-girls and other subsequent issues should be settled in accordance of law and justice. The joint sitting of the representatives of different religions and religious sects also demanded of the government to constitute a judicial commission on the killing of Bhawalpur professor to avert such extremist incidents in future.

Chairman Mutahida Ulema Board and Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the joint sitting of the representatives of different religions and religious sects. Among notable clerics and representatives of the joint sitting include Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Professor Zakirur Rehman, Mufti Muhammad Naqshbandi, Maulana AsadUllah Farooq, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Father James, Father Shahzad, Maulana Aseed ur Rehman, Amarnath Randhawa, Pastor Imanuel Khokhar and Pastor Shahid Miraj.

A Joint Declaration of the joint sitting stated that peaceful and harmonious environment could be ensured in the country with implementation on National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

The joint sitting also pointed out that ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft’ has been unanimously endorsed by all the religious sections of Pakistan and formal consultative process should be ensured for formal legislation of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft’. The joint sitting also condemned the prevailing western rhetoric of Islamphobia stating that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony, adding that prevailing move relating targeted attacks on mosques in US and European countries is a planned bid to sabotage the process of peace, harmony and Interfaith dialogue.

The joint Declaration also stated that forceful conversion of non-Muslims into Islam is considered as sinful act in accordance of the teachings of Quran-O-Sunnah adding that issue of Hindu-girls should be resolved as per law and justice. The government should not allow any specific group and organisation to fan violence on account of religion. The joint sitting of the representatives of different religions and religious sects also lauded efforts on part of Mutahida Ulema Board to keep check on hateful content being propagated through social media and also lauded endeavours of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for taking immediate action against elements fanning hatred and violence in society.

The joint sitting also lauded the efforts of Mutahida Ulema Board for reinforcing coordination relating interfaith harmony and for constituting the coordination committees at Divisional, district and Tensil level to ensure implementation on decisions of Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab.

The joint Declaration of the meeting also lauded role of Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on terrorism incident stating that world leadership should learn from PM New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, how to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The joint sitting also lauded endeavours of Pak-Force and people of Pakistan in defeating the menace of terrorism stating that 2019 will be observed as year to mark the eradication of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan. The joint Declaration also announced that peace awards will be conferred to all those political and religious personalities who played heroic role in eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism on 14th April at 4th International Message of Islam Conference in Islamabad. Religious scholars from all over Muslim world and Pakistan will attend the 4th International Message of Islam Conference.