193 UN peacekeepers killed in five years: UN Lodhi

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, on Sunday, has underscored the need to ensure the security of the organisation’s peacekeepers operating in hot spots around the world. She said this in her address at a meeting co-hosted by Pakistan at UN Headquarters, where she raised concern over the increasing casualties of UN peacekeeping missions. It was the first meeting on the triangular formula–training, capacity building, safety and security and performance– that comprised China, Egypt, Indonesia and Morocco. The diplomat asserted that peacekeepers should be imparted necessary training, equipment and better health facilities on the ground to avoid fatalities in the wake of the security challenges. As many as 193 peacekeepers had lost their lives in attacks. While 117 had died in accidents, 231 were killed due to diseases between 2014 and 2019. Another 69 casualties were said to be listed under other causes. It was important for the troop and police contributing countries to work together with thew security council and the secretariat; enabling better decision-making related to the planning of peacekeeping missions.