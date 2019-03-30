Imran Khan’s politics begins as well as ends at NAB: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that the politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan begins as well as ends at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“PM Khan’s politics starts and ends at NAB,” he said while talking to media at the residence of Larkana Mayor Aslam Shaikh after offering condolences over the demise of his brother. “NAB is a draconian law introduced to victimise the opposition,” he added.

Bilawal said Imran Khan is not serious in eliminating the corruption and that he only seeks to launch ‘fake cases’ against his political opponents.

He claimed that if anyone is serious about challenging corruption and instating the law of justice and accountability, it is him. “One day, I will establish such laws in the country,” he said, while accusing the prime minister of only seeking to ‘show off his politics’.

Bilawal said despite evidences, a federal minister is not being arrested by NAB over corruption. “NAB has evidence against a sitting minister and his brother, but the minister will not be arrested because the corruption watchdog only practices selective accountability,” he alleged. “I had mentioned that three ministers have contacts with the terrorist organizations but no action has been taken against them so far,” he added.

In response to a question, Bilawal said he undertook his recent train march for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary. He said public response during the train journey was tremendous “but it had no political purpose … it was only made to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 40th martyrdom anniversary.” “I know that Khan Sahab doesn’t go to his constituencies,” he remarked, adding that a selected politician does not give importance to his voters since he has no time for the people of the constituency. “PM has enough time for politics … but it will be better if he spares some time for his constituency as well.”

Bilawal said Sindh’s 120 billion rupees are not being given to it, adding that if provinces are not given their rights, it will be a ‘red line’ for the PPP. “We will raise this issue at every forum, including parliament,” he added.

Earlier, Bilawal went to the residence of Sindh High Court former chief justice Deedar Hussain Shah in Ratodero and offered condolences over his death.