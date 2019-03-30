Fawad asks Nawaz to opt for plea bargain

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday suggested to Nawaz Sharif that plea bargain is the easy way out and that he should return wealth of the nation.

The minister said in a tweet that it was the fourth day of release of Nawaz Sharif from prison but he had not been still admitted to the hospital. He wondered whether the aim is to just come out of jail or Nawaz Sharif is waiting for the last week of his bail for illness. “Again my suggestion is that the easy way is plea bargain. The money is not of Hassan and Hussain but it is yours (Nawaz). This nation gave you respect three times, return its money,” he added.

The minister said time is not far away when like other parts of the country, people of Sindh will also get rid of exploitation and oppression and rule of ‘robbers’ in the province will come to an end.

In a tweet, he said since Imran Khan reached Sindh, Khurshid Shah has lost his sleep as his black deeds are before the court of people in Sindh and his legs are shaking. He said wealth of Sindh is spent in Dubai and London and billions of rupees went abroad through fake bank accounts, models and the frontmen. “This was the money of people of Sindh … these people even sold the name of Shaheed Benazir and Bhutto, what else they would have left,” he added.