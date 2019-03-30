Ready to respond to allegations hurled by Bilawal: Afridi

Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi asserted the government will not be not be blackmailed by those working on someone else’s agenda in the name of democracy. “Those who have become representatives of the people and are working on someone else’s agenda in the name of democracy should know that the state will no longer be blackmailed nor will there be any compromise on the Constitution,” he said.

The government was disenchanted by allegations from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and would respond at appropriate occasion, reported a private news channel quoting State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi.

In a statement, the state minister said the condition of Sindh made everyone wonder about the spending of funds meant for the province. ‘Why does he speak the version of ‘someone else’ whenever a discussion opens about NAB cases,’ he asked. He said every opposition member including Bilawal had the right to raise questions, but they should keep in mind supremacy of the country.

Shehryar Afridi questioned huge wealth accumulated by ‘some leaders’ at a time when economy was facing challenges and people suffering under debt. He vowed that the government would respect and honour every intellectual and vision-oriented individual.

Addressing the 26th passing out parade of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, the minister of state for interior said, “Rangers have played a key role in restoring peace in Karachi and the rest of Sindh.” Afridi informed that Sindh Rangers carried out around 16,000 operations in five years and arrested over 12,000 terrorists and criminals. Rangers have played a key role in restoring peace in the city and the rest of Sindh. Sindh Rangers’ contribution has also been very commendable in holding of some recent international events, including PSL matches.

He warned the miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices. “No one will now be able to parlayse the system here through a phone call from outside the country because the government will make no comprises. Now no one will be able to dictate decisions while sitting abroad,” Afridi stressed. “It is my message that those sitting in the country and supporting enemy forces and speaking their language should change their direction,” he added.

Afridi said our continuous efforts and sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies for peace have brought us to the point where the world now considers and values our stance. People desperately wanted peace, he stated.