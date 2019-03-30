Pakistan joins 180 nations in observing Earth Hour

On Saturday 8:30 pm local time, WWF-Pakistan joined more than 180 nations around the world to celebrate Earth Hour, the global movement united by millions of people worldwide to show their commitment to protect the planet. Landmarks across the country switched off their lights in solidarity for the planet and joined WWF-Pakistan’s call to combat climate change. As nature declines like never before, coupled with the ever-present challenge of climate change, Earth Hour 2019 focused on raising awareness on why nature matters and inspiring global action on conserving nature.

The main Earth Hour event in Karachi was observed at Sindh Assembly with members Sindh Assembly, senior management of WWF-Pakistan, Vice Chancellor NED University and students from University of Karachi; Institute of Business Management and representatives of different civil society organizations and media.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Babar Khan, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan said that switching off unnecessary lights for an hour may seem like a small act, but collectively the magnitude of this gesture is unimaginable. He also shared that a commitment to Earth Hour enables us not only to express our concern for our planet, but to also let the world know that we stand with them to find solutions to the rapidly escalating climate crisis. He emphasized the need to change attitudes of people towards the environment so that we can have a better future for coming generations.

Engr. Dr. Muhammad Amir Qureshi, Director Industrial Liaison NED University said that Earth Hour gives people an opportunity to go beyond the usual limitations and look at the bigger picture before them. On this Earth Hour, by joining WWF millions of people around the world have shown their commitment for the planet. He also shared that he has joined this campaign to fulfil his part as a responsible global citizen and ignite a much needed change not only in the perception but also through practical actions. ‘We should encourage and inspire the citizens of Pakistan especially youth to be a part of this global change and secure a better environment for ourselves and for future generations’, he added.

Earth Hour events were also celebrated at National Assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad, WAPDA House at Lahore as well as various offices of WWF-Pakistan including Bahawalpur and Khanewal; Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Nathiagali, and Sukkur where students, families, members of civil society organizations, corporates and representatives of government departments participated.

Other major landmarks across the country also participated in Earth Hour by switched off lights. These included Wazir Khan Mosque, Hazori Bagh Supreme Court of Pakistan, Pakistan National Monument, Damn-e-Koh, Pak-China Friendship Centre, Shah Faisal Mosque, Convention Centre, D-Chowk, Lake View Park, 7th and 8th Avenues.

From the Eiffel Tower to the Sydney Opera House, and the Empire State Building to Burj Khalifa, thousands of international landmarks switched off their lights in solidarity for the planet, to raise awareness about the importance of nature, and encouraged individuals, businesses and governments worldwide to be a part of the solutions needed to build a healthy, sustainable future – and planet – for all.

The year 2019 marks the twelfth anniversary of Earth Hour globally, which started as a symbolic event in Sydney in 2007. The one-hour event continues to remain the key driver of the movement encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off non-essential lights as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.