Sanam Jung performs her first Umrah with family

Amidst shooting her latest drama and preparing to return to the screen after more than four years, television actress and morning show host Sanam Jung set out on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca to perform her first Umrah.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans by sharing pictures of her family performing Umrah.

On the work front, Sanam Jung is all set to return to the silver screen after four years. The show’s title has not been disclosed yet but it is being co-produced by MD Productions and Adnan Siddiqui.

In December 2018, Jung decided to take a break from morning shows and spend time with her family. Sanam’s morning show Jago Pakistan Jago first aired in 2015. She last graced our TV screens in drama serial ‘Alvida’ opposite Imran Abbas and Zahid Ahmed in 2015. She has won the hearts of many people with her acting skills in drama serials like ‘Dil-e-Muztar’ and ‘Muhabbat Subh Ka Sitara’.