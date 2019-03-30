Mohsin Abbas Haider disappointed with LSAs for not recognising his role in ‘Meri Gurriya’

Mohsin Abbas Haider is a man of many talents. He has shown his versatility over and over in his career and has established himself successfully as a host, actor as well as a singer. Mohsin Abbas Haider has been applauded several times for his performances and his recent performance in his drama ‘Meri Gurriya’ was also lauded by the audiences as he played a very negative character with utmost reality. The nominations for the Lux Style Awards 2019 are out and Mohsin is nominated in the music category for his song “Na Jaa” with Sohail Haider. However, Mohsin is not happy with his drama ‘Meri Gurriya’ not getting even a single nomination in any category. He shared his feelings on social media on how disappointed he was on the snub but also thanked Lux for his nomination in the music category. courtesy review it