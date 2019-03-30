Taliban attacks various checkpoints in Afghanistan

Separate Taliban attacks on various security checkpoints in Afghanistan, killing above 30 people including civilians and security forces, officials stated on Saturday. The alleged mortar attack wounded 17 people including two teachers and students when the mortar hit their schools, in the Ghazni Province. The explosion killed four students.

Taliban and the security forces exchanged fire, during the explosion. Arif Noori, the governer of Ghazni province stated that an investigation has begun regarding the attack on the school, which killed students aged between 10 to 16.

In another area of Ghazni city, Taliban had ambushed checkpoints killing nine Afghan police on Friday as well.

Minister of Defence, Asadullah Khalid on Thursday warned the Afghan forces that the Taliban would cause an intense fight in the coming year.

The Taliban has continued to assault the security forces, despite of the peace talks with the USA to end the 17 year war.

Officials claimed, that the Taliban took over the Arghanj Khaw district in the Badakhshan province following the two-day fighting. Twelve members of the security and five wounded, on late Thursday night. Another occurred on late Friday in Zabul’s checkpoint, killing four policemen and injuring two.

Five people were taken hostage by the Taliban, said the officials. Now that Taliban have control over Arghanj Khaw they can attack Badakhshan’s capital Faizabad.