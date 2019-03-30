Miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices: Afridi

Shehryar Afridi the Minister of State for Interior said that the government will not be blackmailed by those working on someone else’s agenda in the name of democracy.

The minister of state said that the rangers have played a key role in restoring peace in Karachi and the rest of Sindh while addressing the 26th passing out parade of Sindh Rangers in Karachi.

He further added, “Sindh Rangers’ contribution has also been commendable in holding some recent international events, including Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, in the city. Peace has been restored in Karachi and no one can disrupt it again.”

Afridi informed that Sindh Rangers carried out around 16,000 operations in five years and arrested over 12,000 terrorists and criminals.

The minister asserted, “Those who have become representatives of the people and are working on someone else’s agenda in the name of democracy should not know that the state will no longer be blackmailed nor will there be any compromise on the Constitution.”

The minister of state for interior further warned “miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices”. “It is my message that those sitting in the country and supporting enemy forces and speaking their language should change their direction,” he added.

“No one will now be able to paralyze the system here through a phone call from outside the country because the government will make no comprises. Now no one will be able to dictate decisions while sitting abroad,” Afridi stressed.

Afridi said our continuous efforts and sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies for peace have brought us to the point where the world now considers and values our stance.