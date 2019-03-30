Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry’s delegation will arrive on Monday in Islamabad. The 14-member delegation is visiting Pakistan to review the arrangements made to assist Hajj pilgrims under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ project has been initiated by Saudi Arabia to accommodate Muslim pilgrims and provide ease to them. According to this project, all immigration requirements are fulfilled at the airport of origin. Other Muslim countries, like Malaysia and Indonesia, are also a part of this project.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that this project will provide comfort in a way that 90 percent of Pakistani pilgrims will go through the process of customs and immigration at the airports in Pakistan before departing for Hajj and not wait for 10-12 hours in Saudi Arabia.

Officials from Customs, Civil Aviation Authority, the Anti-Narcotics Force and the interior and foreign ministries will brief the Saudi delegation at the Islamabad International Airport. The delegation will also review the arrangements made at the airports in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad, where the immigration counters are expected to be set up.