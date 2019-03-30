Anti-encroachment: CDA demolishes 630 illegal structures

The anti-encroachment directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration on Friday conducted gigantic anti-encroachment operation, to vacate illegal possession from acquired land in sector E-12 of the federal capital.

During the massive operation, hundreds of illegal constructions on the acquired land were demolished. The pace of the operation has been accelerated so that formal development of the sector could be initiated at the earliest.

The operation for demolishing illegal constructions in sector E-12 was participated by around 250 officers and officials of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, heavy contingent of Islamabad Police, Sector Development Directorate, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate of the authority and other concerned formations while rangers were also deputed to counter any untoward situation. During this operation heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was also used to remove constructions from acquired land.

During the anti-encroachment operation carried out on Friday, 630 different constructions including rooms, boundary walls and several other constructions were demolished. Few elements tried to hurdle the operation but the ICT administration tackled the situation and arrested miscreants for interruption in official business.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA has started vacating adverse possession from the acquired land of sector E-12 nearly a month back and gradual momentum is being built. Earlier only vacant land was possessed but now structures are being demolished. Now the operation has been geared up and illegal constructions on acquired land are being demolished.

During the operation which was started on Thursday and will remain continue for next two to three days, substantial area of the sector would be recovered from illegal occupants which would be handed over to Sector Development Directorate which is already carrying out development work in the sector.