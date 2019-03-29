NAB summons Khawaja Asif in assets case on April 1

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in assets case on April 1. According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to bring along details of his bank accounts and foreign properties. Earlier, NAB Director General Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had approved investigation into corruption charges against Khawaja Asif for causing a loss of Rs3.66 billion to the national exchequer.