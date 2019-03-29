Pakistan Super League — A dream come true!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is an injection of energy in itself. Founded back in 2015, the name brings in a spirit in the public that you wouldn’t ever experience otherwise. The nation is ecstatic about the sport. It’s their passion, their hobby, their dream and it has finally returned home. With the dark period of alarming national security formerly, Pakistanis had lost their charm of enjoyment, fervour and craze. There was no activity left for the public. It took away their passion and their peace. It took away the excitement and the joy of the homeland. More importantly it took away with it an image of a secure Pakistan. The PSL meant a return of smiles and laughter. It meant the return prosperity and safety in the country. It meant the return of international interest. With all this, the league brought much more; it gave opportunities to the local talent, economic benefits for the state, provided sport collaborations on an international scale, public entertainment, improved opportunities of advertising and much more. Subsequently, it elated the locals ad gave an insight to the world what Pakistan actually is.

Formerly, the PSL kicked off with its ceremony and matches in the UAE, followed by the finals in Pakistan and then the semi finals too. This time around, according to the announcements of the Government of Pakistan and the Director General ISPR the entire next season of the PSL would take place in the country once again. The franchise is proving to be pretty successful with each passing year. It initially started off with five teams and now has expanded to six. Rumours say another team from Kashmir is considered to be added. Moreover, with only one year of establishment the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it has yielded profits of over US$2.6 billion. Furthermore, it has been the post popular Twitter trend throughout which clearly depicts how thrilled the public is about it.

After years of struggle against terrorism and political insurgency, Pakistan finally has its ace cards back in place, thanks to the PSL and its contribution in redeeming Pakistan’s picture as a safe state. The nation prays to see the franchise grow and produce even further. Till then, lets revamp ourselves with better anthems, kits etc. for the next season.