Tarnishing Islam

Understanding the aforementioned verse is a dire need of hour because there are many people who have not only tarnished real image of Islamic injunctions but have also defaced soft picture of the country in front of global community.

It is unfortunate that two girls – Raveena ,who is only thirteen years old, and Reena ,who is fifteen, were allegedly abducted by a group of influential people from their home on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral on social media in which a cleric was purportedly exposed solemnising the Nikkah of both girls. Surprisingly, in another video the minor girls can be seen saying that they accepted Islam. This incident happened in Ghotki but alike two more incidents occurred one in Multan and other in Mirpurkhas, the incidents were of kidnapping and forced conversion to Islam. On the other hand, the Hindu community has carried demonstrations appealing for seeking justice, immediate and remedial actions to be taken against the culprits. They reminded Prime Minister Khan about his promises before the elections.

It is not an unprecedented incident, but a report issued in 2014 by Movement For Solidarity (MSP) says that about 1000 women in Pakistan are forcibly converted to Islam. However, the so-called clerics have forgotten that God says in the Holy Quran that there is no compulsion in religion. On the other hand, He says that whosoever repents after his wrongdoing, indeed, he will turn to Him in forgiveness. Therefore, these sins can be pardoned.

The culprits have not answered that why only Hindu girls are embracing Islam, why not Hindu boys?

According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in the country. However, according to the community, over 9 million Hindus are living in Pakistan. A majority of them is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows. But they are deprived of religious worship because the contractors of religion have forgotten the vision of the country’s founder for granting freedom to all communities in living freely and practicing their faith without any hesitation. Therefore, in today’s Pakistan, religious minorities have little voice in the society. Although Pakistan became a Muslim majority state after the partition, yet the Hindus managed to retain a degree of social influence mostly in the province of Sindh where they were known as successful merchants. They face social discrimination till this day, and are often cut off from their own community.

There are several lingering questions in an ordinary person’s mind, which still remain unanswered. The culprits have not answered that why only Hindu girls are embracing Islam, why not Hindu boys? Why only minors are willing to accept the religion, why not adults?

Coercion conversion to Islam has compelled the Hindu merchants to leave the country and migrate to India. Every year, some 5000 Hindus leave for India. Therefore, there is a dire need to provide proper interpretation of Islamic preachings.

The writer has a Bachelors in Commerce