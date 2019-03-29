Saudi Arabia to offer residency to international artists

In a new ‘cultural residency’ scheme along with many reformist initiatives, Saudi Arabia makes an unprecedented announcement on Wednesday offering international artists an opportunity to opt for residency in the country for the first time, the Ministry of Culture said.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Minister of culture added how this development ‘marks a turning point in the history of our nation’ also how ‘arts and culture will benefit all Saudis, young and old.’

The minister said that the initiative will promote Saudi talent.

He concluded by further announcing that Saudi Arabia will be built to flourish the creativity of the children, and “we will work to promote culture as an enabler of coexistence and peaceful dialogue, and we are marching confidently towards a promising future.”

Ministry released a statement made by the the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam which stated, ‘We take immense pride in the historical and cultural legacy of our Saudi, Arab, and Islamic heritage.’

He further added to his statement that, “our vision is a strong, thriving and stable Saudi Arabia, that provides an opportunity for all.” The new development is planned to work on 24 goals including societal, political, economical developments with special focus on promoting culture.

The launch of the #MinistryOfCulture will enable arts and culture to support international exchange and understanding, economic growth, and accessibility to all.#OurCultureOurIdentity pic.twitter.com/f2lmyexJjq — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCSaudi) March 27, 2019



The ceremony was filled with new advances including a new Culture Ministry logo that represented Saudi’s traditional colours, the declaration was made by performers like Rashid Al-Faris and Mohammed Abdo.