Murder and sexual assault of a seven-year-old boy in Haripur, Khanpur.

Another case of child sexual abuse has come to light, where a seven-year-old boy was preyed upon.

The victim was found in a pile of trash in Jhogya and was from Khanpur’s Marchabad area.

The body was sent for an autopsy in the Khanpur hospital which had confirmed the fact that the child was sexually abused and strangled to death by a piece of cloth.

On Thursday afternoon the first grader went missing, his father searched for him all day only to find him in a dumpster. FIR was registered against the crime.

Regardless of criminalizing child sexual abuse, trafficking and child pornography.

The Senate community was told that around 300 cases were registered of child abuse in Islamabad alone over a span of five years, where has more than 250 were unregistered.