ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday said Pakistan regrets India’s decision to postpone the next scheduled Kartarpur Corridor meeting between the two sides at Wagah border on April 2.

“Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on 14 March 2019. The meeting was to discuss & find consensus on outstanding issues,” the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.