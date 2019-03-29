Protesting teachers in Sindh announce boycott as protesters faced batons and tear gas

KARACHI: A group of teachers from various districts of Sindh who were protesting near the city’s press club on Thursday have announced to boycott teaching after being treated with batons and tear gas.

The teachers, who had gathered gathered under the banner of Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and were rallying towards the Chief Minister House nearby, were said to be demanding “basic employee rights, including promotion and group insurance”.

A clash broke out between the protesters and the officials of the Sindh police when the latter stopped the former from moving towards the CM House.

The police, in their efforts to disperse the protesters, used baton charge, tear gas and water cannon caused injuries to many teachers. The protesters said that while the injured were taken to the hospital, at least five of their leaders were also arrested.

“For the past many years teachers have been deprived of their due rights,” said GSTA President Muhammad Ashraf, “but it has become a norm in Sindh for the government to use force instead of resolving matters with the teachers who take to the streets to demand their rights.”

This led to the protesting teachers announcing to boycott teaching starting today (Friday) throughout Sindh. The decision to boycott comes at a crucial time since the Board of Secondary Education (Matric) exams are scheduled to start April 1.

The boycott, therefore, is likely to put the Matric exams at risk.