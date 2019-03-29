China urges US to exercise ‘prudence’ on JeM chief issue

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to act cautiously on the issue of blacklisting Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and avoid bypassing the relevant committee of the UN Security Council since it will only complicate the issue.

The comments came a day after the US bypassed the 1267 Sanctions Committee – where an earlier move to blacklist Azhar had stalled recently – and directly filed a draft resolution with the UNSC to designate the JeM leader.

Speaking during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the US move was not in line with the resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. He said this action has undermined the authority of the sanctions committee as the main anti-terrorism body of the UNSC. “Such an act will do nothing to facilitate a solution through consultation and will only lead to further complication of the issue,” Geng said, and urged the US to ‘exercise prudence’ and refrain from forceful actions’ to have the resolution passed.

Explaining Beijing’s position on the issue, he said since the Chinese side needed more time to conduct a ‘comprehensive and thorough assessment’, it put a technical hold on the listing of Azhar on March 13. This, according to the official, was in line with the rules of procedure of the UN committee and there are precedents of technical holds in such cases.

Geng said the listing of the JeM chief involves a series of complex factors and so China has been working to seek a proper solution through dialogue and consensus. “The Security Council should act prudently and play a constructive role by allowing time and space for dialogue and consultation between parties concerned,” the spokesperson concluded.