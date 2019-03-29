All mega corruption cases to be taken to logical end: NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Thursday reiterated the resolve to take all mega corruption cases to their logical end on a priority basis. “NAB is implementing accountability-for-all policy without any discrimination to eradicate the menace of corruption,” he said while reviewing the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here. Appreciating the department’s performance, he said that NAB KP’s performance is prominent in overall performance of the watchdog. He emphasized upon the NAB officers to play their pivotal role in making the society corruption-free. “Corruption is the root cause of all social evils in the society,” he said, and added that NAB has so far recovered Rs 303 billion from corrupt elements and submitted the amount in the national kitty.