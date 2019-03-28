Sylvester Stallone to direct cop drama ‘Tenderloin’

Action icon Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to direct ‘Tenderloin’, a police drama set in New York in the early 1900s. The actor is developing the show with History, Variety reported. Sylvester Stallone will also serve as executive producer through his Balboa Productions and A+E Studios. ‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum Stephen Kay is writing the pilot. The series revolves around the true story of Charles Becker, a corrupt New York City cop who lead the Strong-Arm Squad tasked with trying to keep order in a neighbourhood overrun with ethnic gangs in the Tammany Hall era of New York politics. Becker ends up becoming the first and until date the only police officer to face the death penalty for murder. Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for the network, said they are excited to team up with Stallone on the show.