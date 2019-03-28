Kangana says ‘Padmaavat’ was offered to her first

Kangana Ranaut is known for her stellar performances and her candid nature off-screen.

The actress has worked with directors like Anurag Basu, Aanand L Rai, Vishal Bhardwaj among others and has given some phenomenal performances over the years. In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut shared that she has been a huge admirer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She went on to reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had in fact narrated the script of ‘Padmaavat’ and even offered her the film. Ranaut said, “Oh, yes. In fact, we had a brief meeting for ‘Padmaavat’. He narrated me the script.”

When she was asked if Bhansali had actually offered her the film, she said, “Yes. There was this conversation, and I was doing ‘Manikarnika’ then, so it didn’t go anywhere. But we had a brief narration.”

Ranaut went on to share that Bhansali had also offered her the ‘Ram Leela’ song which was eventually performed by Priyanka Chopra. Ranaut shared, “Before that as well, he wanted me to do the ‘Ram Leela’ song. He is a filmmaker who can leave strong impressions on you, especially if you are a fresh mind.”

In the interview, Ranaut also shared that she was in awe of Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ and ‘Black’ back when she saw it as an audience member.

Ranaut is basking in the success of ‘Manikarnika’, which she also co-directed. She will next be seen in ‘Mental Hai Kya?’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. Along with this, she is also working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari on her next film ‘Panga’. Ranaut will also be seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic titled ‘Thalaivi’.