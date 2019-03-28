Sanam Baloch is the latest celebrity to embrace Tik Tok

With more than one billion downloads, Tik Tok has emerged as one of the most popular smartphone apps of the year 2018 and the magic has even entered the year 2019.

A huge number of users are becoming social media celebrities thanks to the many options the app provides and its popularity across other social media platforms.

Now it seems that our top celebrities too are embracing the trend and are making Tik Tok videos. After Mehwish Hayat and Noor Hassan, actress and morning show host Sanam Baloch too started sharing her Tik Tok videos on Instagram.

Known for her innocent looks, the ‘Teri Raza’ actress’s videos are trending on the popular photo/video sharing app soon after she posted it.

Earlier this year, A-list actress Mehwish Hayat too posted a Tik Tok video on her Instagram profile and needless to say, it went viral.

“Getting a hang of Tik Tok madness!” wrote the ‘Dillagi’ actress while posting the video in which she is lip-syncing a Kareena Kapoor dialogue from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

The actress can be seen lip-syncing Poo’s dialogues alongside two makeup artists Bryan William and Arbash Malik. She jokingly described the duo as her “partners in crime”.

And who does not know Noor Hassan!