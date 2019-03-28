Third Brexit deal planned on Friday: UK govt

A third parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was intended to be held on Friday by Britain’s government but they are waiting for a heads up from the House of Commons speaker.

Andrea Leadsom, a government re-presenter in parliament told MPs, “We recognize that any motion brought forward tomorrow will need to be compliant with the speaker’s ruling and that discussion is ongoing.”

Leadsom further said, “A motion will be tabled just as soon as possible and obviously by later today.”

A third vote on the deal was previously blocked, invoking a 17th-century statue that prevents parliament from voting on the same thing again and again by the Commons Speaker John Bercow.

She stated, “The only way we ensure we leave in good time on May 22 is by approving the withdrawal agreement by 11:00 pm on March 29.”

Leadsom pointed out that EU leaders had granted an extension until May 22 “provided that the withdrawal agreement is approved by the House of Commons this week”.