Runa Laila’s grandson Aaron Islam sets the internet on fire with his song for his split parents

Runa Laila is a famous playback singer who before the Bangladesh and Pakistani partition sung many songs for the Pakistani film industry. Laila is known for her infamous song ‘Mera Babu Chhail Chabeela’ and ‘Dil Dhadhke Main Tum Say’ are songs many still jam to.

Laila isn’t the only one in the house with great vocals, her 11-year-old grandson Aaron Islam aka AL, has stormed the internet with his vocals.

The 11-year old sung a song based on his parents split, in which he asked them to not fight and to make things right. Aaron wrote the song to show solidarity with other kids who have to go through their parent’s divorce.

Al said in an interview with BBC Asia, that there ‘there is no such thing as perfect in a family’ and how ‘parents have their ups and downs’. He further claimed that ‘every bad thing turns into a good thing and every good thing turns into a bad thing – that’s just life’, For an eleven-year-old saying something like this must have been really difficult.

Being the grandson of Runa, AL stated that ‘music runs in the family,’ as his grandmother is the legendary singer, who also influenced Aaron to pursue music.

The music video did not only feature Aaron but also his elder brother Zain as well. Both the brothers aimed to help other children going through this by singing this song.