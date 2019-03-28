Pakistani textile exporters requested to participate at Milan Fashion Week this year

Pakistan’s textile industry has achieved another milestone.

Designers from Milan have asked textile exporters to become a part of Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Italian designer Stella Jean along with her six-member Italian delegation recently visited Faisalabad’s textile factories and showed their interest in working with Pakistani fabric.

“Faisalabad is a manufacturing hub of popular international textile brands such as Zara, American Eagle and Walmart. Now, we are ready to take over European markets in collaboration with Italian experts,” Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain said.

“With this collaboration, Pakistani fabric will be introduced in the international markets which will increase our exports and improve Pakistan’s image,” Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain said.

He advised the designer to use Pakistani fabric for her future designs too and open a studio in Pakistan. He remarked that the delegation was impressed by Pakistani lawn and cotton fabric.

“We are the fourth largest cotton producing country. This is why we have an edge in cotton export,” Zia Alamdar Hussain said. “Cotton is like white gold for us,” he added.

Hussain also revealed on the show that an FCCI delegation is also scheduled to visit Spain to participate in an international exhibition in Barcelona. Pakistan’s participation is set to attract a huge number of buyers from across the world.

“It is a huge honour for Pakistan to be invited at Milan Fashion week to showcase and represent Pakistani fabric,” Karachi-based fashion designer Nomi Ansari. He remarked that it’s like a small step towards a greater future.

On March 4, Pakistani designer Syeda Amera showcased her bridal collection at Paris Fashion Week. Syeda Amera is the only couturier from Pakistan to showcase her extraordinary collection along with talented designers from the United States, France, New Zealand, Indonesia and India. She garnered laurels for mixing architecture, art, culture and fashion in her couture.

Milan Fashion Week will be held from September 17-23.