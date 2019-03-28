More evidence required on Pulwama attack: FO

The dossier sent by New Delhi didn’t collaborate with India’s allegation of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack told the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday to the foreign diplomats.

Dr Mohammad Faisal foreign office spokesperson stated in a briefing to foreign diplomats that in order to cooperate with India in the investigation, the investigators had analyzed Adil Dar’s ‘confessional’ video. They have further asked for the details from mobile service providers of numbers that India mentioned in the document to examine the exchange of messages.

The United States authorities have also been contacted for information of messages exchanged through WhatsApp, FO officials said.

A dossier was sent by India that comprised of six parts spread over 91 pages, out of which only part two and three were related to Pulwama incident. The other parts only contained generalized allegations.

The spokesperson said that almost 54 people were detained and interrogated by Pakistani authorities but no evidence was found regarding their involvement in the Pulwama attack. He further said that the dossier had no mention of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad. This is the same organization which allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The 22 locations pointed out by India regarding the militant camps didn’t have any sign of them and Pakistan also accessed India to these places on the basis of a request. The spokesperson further stated to the diplomats that more information and evidence is required for Pakistan to continue its investigation.