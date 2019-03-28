PTI-led govt committed to implement NAP: PM Imran

“The implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) is the foremost priority of my government as it is reflective of the will of the nation,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. PM chaired the first-ever meeting of National Internal Security Committee (NISC) at the Prime Minister’s office.

He repeatedly said that Pakistan is strongly adamant to stop any militant group to operate in the country or use its territory for any military activity within or outside Pakistan.

To ensure seamless coordination and implementation of every aspect of NAP, the committee decided to constitute Expert Working Groups.

The administrative and legislative measures taken by the government to handle issues like militancy, terror, money laundering and extortion were outlined by the prime minister. He further highlighted the need for continued and sustained on-ground efforts to take the struggle against these crimes to a conclusive end.

Imran further said, “Pakistan has suffered immensely, both in terms of human lives as well as material losses, due to the menace of terrorism. As a result of the immense sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, and other law enforcement agencies, we have made significant progress towards combating terrorism and ensuring peace.”

The PTI-led government remains committed to removing all hindrances in the implementation of NAP claimed Imran.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt General Asim Munir and the director general of the Intelligence Bureau.

Other participants included federal secretaries, chief secretaries and police chiefs of all provinces, provincial secretaries and other senior officials.

Finance Minister Asad Umar gave the meeting an update about matters related to the Financial Action Task Force and the recent meetings held with the Asia Pacific Group.

Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Interior Secretary informed the meeting regarding the progress in the execution of NAP and further outlined the efforts being made in handling the issues of cybersecurity, madrasa reforms, and money laundering.