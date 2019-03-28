‘Are you still in love with Imran Khan?’ – Twitterati to Jemima

Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and journalist was seen getting in the middle of UKs Brexit deal. The former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen tweeting her stance about the Brexit deal, when a curious nosey troll inquired through responding to the Brexit tweet, if Jemima is still in love with Imran Khan.

The person asked, “do you still love Imran Khan?”

To which Goldsmith posted a screen shot of her tweet and the comment. She puts in a caption saying: “This is always going to be the first reply to every tweet for the rest of my life until I’m dead.”

This is always going to be the first reply to every tweet for the rest of my life until I’m dead. pic.twitter.com/T5EPODO2zS — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 27, 2019

Jemima Goldsmith and Prime Minister Imran khan got married in 1995. The marriage lasted nine years and they both decided to split in 2004. Imran Khan had a tough time getting over the divorce as he has said that the six months before and six months after were the hardest year of his life, yet both the parties ended their marriage on good terms. Khan is still allowed to meet his two sons Suleiman and Qasim after the divorce settlement. Like any mature couple Jemima and PM Khan still stay in touch. Jemima is seen supporting her ex-husband in all his political campaigns on social media, but the couple has moved on!

Goldsmith has been in and out of two different relationships after the split. Khan’s marriage to Reham Khan and Bushra Maneka also confirm that the couple has moved on, but it seems like the Pakistani ‘awaam’ and Twitterati’s needle is still stuck in the past. However, it is still aggravating when people bring up the old relationships, expecting that the couple might still have a chance.

Her tweet obviously had nothing to do with Khan, yet the meddling troll hoped to find some evidence of romance. Jemima’s tweet made it obvious that this is not the first time she had been asked this question and she was very annoyed with the intruding trolls who still can’t get over her divorce.