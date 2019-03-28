Man remanded into police custody for allegedly torturing and shaving his wife bald

The man who allegedly tortured his wife in Lahore for not dancing for his friends has been sent on a four-day physical remand on Thursday along with the suspect’s friend. The two-men were arrested on Wednesday when the video of the suspect’s wife started to circulate on social media. In the video she said her husband of four years had “always hit her a lot”.

“He took my clothes off in front of his employees. The employees held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked,” she said in the video.

The Investigation Officer told the judge at a district Model Town court today that the husband had admitted to shaving his wife’s head.

Prosecutor Muhammad Imran Arif submitted a police report in the court and said that investigators have yet to recover Aziz’s hair, the machine used to shave it off, as well as the stick used to beat her. The prosecution requested the court to grant a 10-day remand of the suspects.