Alia and Ayushmann Khurrana win top honours at Reel Movie Awards 2019

The second edition of the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 was held on Tuesday. The event is organised every year to “celebrate the collective achievement of content-driven cinema”.

Hosted by Cyrus Barocha and Shibani Dandekar, the event was attended by popular names like Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani among others.

The categories for the award ceremony broadly covered every aspect of cinema under the umbrella of On Screen and Behind the Scenes nominations. Dominating the categories was the Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Andhadhun’, which received 10 nominations across all categories. Amar Kaushik’s maiden feature film ‘Stree’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, had a close run with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ with six and eight nods respectively.

Meghna’s espionage drama ‘Raazi’ performed well in the technical categories, scooping up wins for Best Lyrics and Best Playback singing for its song “Dilbaro”, as well as Best Editing for Nitin Baid, with Alia Bhatt taking home the award for Best Actress.

However, ‘Badhaai Ho’ ended up having the best night, by taking home the Best Film trophy. The quirky family drama, starring Ayushmann, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, revolves around middle-aged couple’s surprise pregnancy.

Rao won Best Actor for his performance as the hapless father-to-be, while Surekha Sikri won best supporting actress for her turn as the family’s matriarch. Akshat Ghildial also won best screenplay for ‘Badhaai Ho’. Ayushmann was honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. His brother Aparshakti Khurrana received the trophy on his behalf.

Winners

On-screen Awards

Best Film – ‘Badhaai Ho’

Best Actor – Gajraj Rao for ‘Badhaai Ho’

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt for ‘Raazi’

Best Supporting Actor – Manoj Pahwa for ‘Mulk’

Best Supporting Actress – Surekha Sikri for ‘Badhaai Ho’

Best Director – Sriram Raghavan for ‘Andhadhun’

Behind the Screen Awards

Best Cinematography – Pankaj Kumar for ‘Tumbbad’

Best Screenplay – Akshat Ghildial for ‘Badhaai Ho’

Best Dialogues – Anubhav Sinha for Mulk’

Best Song – “Daryaa” by Amit Trivedi from ‘Manmarziyaan’

Best Lyrics – “Dilbaro” by Gulzar from ‘Raazi’

Best Male Playback Singer – Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya for “Daryaa” from ‘Manmarziyaan’

Best Female Playback Singer – Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for “Dilbaro” from ‘Raazi’

Best Score – Daniel B George for ‘Andhadhun’

Best Editing – Nitin Baid for ‘Raazi’

Best Production Design – Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav for ‘Tumbbad’

Best Costume – Sheetal Sharma for ‘Manto’

Best Sound – Kunal Sharma for ‘Tumbbad’