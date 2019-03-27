PM should stop telling stories and deliver on promises: Nafisa Shah

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop telling stories to the people of Pakistan and deliver his promises of providing 10 million jobs and 5 million houses.

Reacting to the PM’s Wednesday speech, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that his today’s speech also shows how less Imran Khan knows about his own country. The land which was saline four decades earlier is now mostly cultivated. He does not know that Benazir Income Support Program has been in place for the poor and widowed women of Pakistan which has been hailed internationally, she added.

She said that this program is also replicated in several parts of the world. Pakistan Baitul Maal also serves widowed women, orphans, sick and poor population. Baitul Maal has a record of helping marginalized sections of society in peace and in natural disasters.

The Secretary Information PPPP asked how the poverty alleviation could be achieved when the prices of petroleum products are going up every month and power and gas tariff has been increased during last six months. By exporting halal meat the poor will be deprived of meat in the country.

She said that the reality is that Imran Khan has never earned money through a nine to five job. His father had a job but had lost it due to corruption and did not leave any monetary inheritance, she maintained.