BoP and 1link partner to digitize PESSI

The Bank of Punjab has partnered with 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd to digitize Punjab Employees’ Social Security Institution (PESSI) for the collection of its contribution payments through digital channels of all commercial banks across the country. BOP – which had exclusively been collecting payments for PESSI- has now extended these services via 1LINK platform under an agreement. Employers across Punjab will now have the ease of paying their PESSI contributions by simply using their existing bank accounts and pay via ATMs, Mobile Applications or Internet Banking services of their respective banks. The payments will be credited online directly to PESSI accounts. It is a matter of great pride for both 1LINK and BOP – having achieved yet another feat in providing ease to Punjab citizens in payments of their government taxes. This digitization has been deemed a major step in ease of doing business by the Government of Punjab.