Sir: The civil hospital in our area is lacking basic medical facilities. Sadly, no doctor is available or appointed for emergency cases. Our city population is increasing day by day but government hospital is lacking behind the medical facilities.

Most of our population is consists of the poor and lower middle class that cannot afford costly treatment available in private hospital of our area.

So, I request to the government of Balochistan to appoint more doctors to cope with emergencies cases in our government hospital.

NASREEN ANWAR

Turbat