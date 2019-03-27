Hindu Panchayat demands recovery of Reena, Raveena

Hindu Panchayat (Larkana) Chairman, Dr Dharampal, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the abduction of two Hindu minor girls, Reena and Raveena, from Daharki, a few days earlier.

Other joined him as he spoke against the victims’ marriage after their forced conversion. Dr Dharampal told Daily Times that if the two girls are not recovered soon, a struggle would be launched across Sindh.

He regretted that it was a very sad and wrong act to kidnap girls of minority communities and forcefully convert their religion. The families of minority communities are very worried and feel insecure, he added.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and other higher authorities to recover the two girls on an immediate basis. Failure to do so would result in a movement for their recovery across Sindh.