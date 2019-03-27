Husband and friend arrested for torturing woman

Two men, including the husband, were arrested in Lahore for allegedly torturing the suspect’s wife. The wife refused to dance in front of the husband and his friend on which the husband brutally tortured his wife.

A video of the victim went viral on social media due to which the incident of domestic abuse was highlighted. Right after the video made rounds on social media, the Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi took noticed and ordered police to take action.

I have asked IG Punjab to furnish report of incidence of Women under assault by her husband in DHA Lahore. I have further directed to ensure safety & medical facilities to her. State is all Aware to protect our daughters & sisters from toxic relationships. Zero tolerance IA — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) March 27, 2019

Moreover, orders for abrupt action were issued by IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi. He further asked for a report. Shireen Mazari, Human Rights Minister also took Twitter and also took notice of the incident.

Took notice and chkd – my office was informed by SHO PS Kahna Lahore: Police has registered FIR and arrested both accused & booked under sections 337-v and 506. Medical report of the woman is awaited. One of the arrested is Faisal her husband pic.twitter.com/M3yMN4wlUU — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 27, 2019

It was confirmed by the minister that the Kahna police registered an FIR against the two arrested. The suspects are accused under Sections 337-v and 506. She also confirmed that one of the arrested men was the woman’s husband, Faisal.

The women abused said in the video regarding her husband, “He has always beaten me but this time he even shaved my hair off and hit me on the head with a manhole cover.”

She further said that she was stripped by her husband in the presence of his friends. She also said that his friends were equally involved in abusing me. “The employees held me down while he shaved off and burned my hair. My clothes were all bloody. I was tied with a pipe and he threatened to hang me naked from the fan.”

In the video, the woman also talked about the attitude of the police officials at Kahna police station. She narrated the entire scenario that how she was denied help by the police officials. “They wanted me to pay a bribe. I did not even have shoes on when I escaped the house. They did not give me an FIR number or take me for a medical examination. All they wanted was money.”