Petition filed by Zardari for pre-arrest bail in fake accounts

On Wednesday Asif Ali Zardari, president of Pakistan Peoples Party appealed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.

National Accountability Bureau is currently investigating Zardari and few other PPP leaders for their suspected role in the mega money laundering and fake accounts case. Zardari filed a petition in IHC and the asked the anti-corruption watchdog to stop from arresting him.

The names in the petition were of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and deputy director Mohammad Kamran. In the petition, the former president has asked for a pre-arrest bail until the end of the trial. He further requested the court to order the bureau to enhance the information of all inquiries against him.

Zardari has claimed that he has no idea how many inquiries are being carried out against him despite summoning him three times in the fake accounts case. He also told that the reason behind seeking a pre-arrest bail is that NAB could arrest him in any of the inquiries, so approaching the court was the last option.

On Tuesday, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah was granted pre-arrest interim bail by IHC in the fake accounts case.

Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were questioned by NAB’s combined investigation team under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi for approximately two hours in three cases.

NAB released a press release saying that this investigation was conducted under the surveillance Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB.

Zardari asked the NAB officials to give him 10-15 days to submit responses to a questionnaire consisting of 40 questions. The statements of Bilawal and Zardari were also recorded.