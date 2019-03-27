Pakistan condemns the decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Syria’s Golan Heights

The Foreign Office on Wednesday announced that Pakistan has joined the international community in condemning the United States’ decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Syria’s Golan Heights.

According to a FO statement issued today, “This decision represents a serious violation of [the] UN Charter, international law and applicable UN Security Council Resolutions.”

The FO termed the US decision a “serious blow to the rule of law and international norms”.

“Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the potentially grave repercussions of this decision for the region and beyond,” the press release said.

The FO further added that Pakistan has called upon the UN Security Council to take cognisance of the situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war but its sovereignty over the territory is not recognised by the international community.

Pakistan called upon the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.